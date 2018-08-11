ELCS-WCS merger would cost town largest employer

To the Editor:

As we reflect on the past and look to the future, we are reminded of the effects of the loss of business and their impact on the community as a whole.

Currently when a local business closes for a short period, it has a negative effect on those that remain open.

The same would be true if the ultimate goal was to close both schools and build a new one. Elizabethtown would not be affected in the same way a Westport as it has a hospital, the county buildings and car dealerships.

Westport, on the other hand, would lose its largest employer, negatively affecting the rest of the community.

Each and every person living here will see a decline in business activity and make it difficult for some business to survive in the winter months.

On occasions, we have had conversations with new couples, with families that moved here because of the educational record of our school. It is also noted that a number of students from other schools come here as well. It would be a shame to lose that.

Studies are many times done with an end result in mind. In this case, it was predetermined that we should merge, and of course the study shows just that. It doesn’t take into account the effect it will have on our town as a whole.

Be careful in what you ask for; look ahead down the road and not at the short term results.

We urge our Westport citizens to vote against the merger.

Good luck!

- Dick and Juliann Sherman, Westport