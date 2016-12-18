Electoral college ‘not a formality’

To the Editor:

Many writers have noted that the electoral college has recently functioned as a formality. But the founding fathers did not intend it as a formality, and treating it as such now puts our country at grave risk.

As Alexander Hamilton wrote, the electoral college is meant to preserve “the sense of the people” while also ensuring that a president is chosen by the individuals “most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice.” Electors from each state were charged with protecting us by ensuring “that the office of president will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.”

The original electoral process worked — and then the political parties intervened. In the present electoral college, electors either cannot or will not make independent judgments of the candidates’ qualifications. Instead, they will “rubber stamp” their party’s candidate. As a result, in the current election we have a person who stands ready to receive the electoral majority, despite having none of the “requisite qualifications” for the presidency. Indeed, based on his rhetoric and behavior, he appears unqualified for any leadership position. The other candidate has decades of relevant experience and an enormous advantage in the popular vote — yet she is declared the loser. This is a violation of basic democratic precepts, to say nothing of common sense.

If the point of the electoral college is to preserve “the sense of the people,” then it should not confer our presidency on one who:

Lost the popular election by more than 2.5 million votes; Condemned many US citizens as rapists, murderers, and thieves; Consistently lied to the American public during the election; Called his political opponents liars and other derogatory names; Claimed that millions of voters voted illegally - without any verifiable documentation; Claiming, during the election, that the process was “fixed,” despite denials from bipartisan electoral officials; Hinted that there would be a “revolution” if he lost the election; Bragged about sexually violating the personal rights of women; Stated that he witnessed thousands of Muslims cheering in NJ when the World Trade Center Towers collapsed – even though police have insisted that it did not happen; Demonstrated a lack of knowledge of foreign and domestic US policy; Denigrated individual military heroes and their families; Claimed, with no evidence, that our military — the very best in the world — is a “mess;” Established a phony university to make money while purposely defrauding its students; Repeatedly refused to pay the owners of small businesses what he owns them; Bragged about making money while going bankrupt, even as many shareholders lost money as a result; Threatened his political opponent with prosecution if he were elected; Refused to provide his income tax information, after saying he would do so after the election; Stated that the Russian dictator who has supported the killing of thousands of innocents in Syria is a leader superior to our president; Stated that he favors physical torture of our suspected enemies.

Like many others, I was dismayed to see President Obama accept the Republican nominee as president, stating that “the people have spoken.” In fact, when the final popular voting results were reported, it became obvious that the people had spoken — but no one was listening.

If all of the states had taken the route of Maine and Nebraska, which allocate electoral votes by the actual voting data, we would have a truly democratic process; the people’s voice would be fairly represented. In contrast, the states that allocate electoral votes under the “winner take all” principle expressly ignore the votes of significant parts of their electorate. The equal power of the vote is meant to be ingrained in all of us. This principle is borne out in elections for local representatives, state officials, school budgets, boards of education, organizational officers — in almost every part of our social fabric, it seems, except for the election of the president of the United States.

During the drafting of the 12th amendment, Madison warned against giving power to “a group of citizens who have a common interest in some proposal that would either violate the rights of other citizens or would harm the nation as a whole.” If the electoral college accepts a person with demonstrably inadequate qualifications, those fears will have materialized. On Dec. 19, the electors will cast their votes to determine who leads our nation. If they do not accept their constitutional responsibility, to ensure “that the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications,” then they have made a mockery of the founders’ intent.

Edward Welch

Johnsburg