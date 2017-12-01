Elephant ban par for the course

To the Editor:

White House press secretary rationalized lifting the import ban on endangered big game trophies by claiming it was decided by career civil servants appointed by Obama. This administration often invokes Obama’s name in an attempt to deflect blame and legitimize its unpopular agenda.

Just hours later, the president tweeted that the decision was “under review,” another way of saying it’s been reversed.

Behold the stunning incompetence of this administration, demonstrated by 1.) obliviously facilitating wealthy white hunters (such as his sons) to hire impoverished Africans to shoot dwindling elephant herds for entertainment; 2.) approving the dismemberment of dead elephants so “trophies” can be shipped into the US, and 3.) reversing a controversial policy without notifying the press secretary.

Our worst president ever has degraded conservatism, the religious right, and now the GOP’s own mascot.

He can’t even coordinate a Fish and Wildlife decision. How can we trust this administration with nuclear weapons, health care, taxes, the environment, the Justice Department or foreign policy?

Frank Pagano

Jay, NY