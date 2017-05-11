Elise: We are watching

To the Editor:

Two recent legislative votes would appear to clearly indicate where Rep. Elise Stefanik’s loyalties reside.

Her support of the rollback of consumer protections afforded by the broadband and telecommunications regulation as well as her last-minute decision to endorse a premature repeal of the Affordable Care Act and replacement with a trumped-up Republican alternative demonstrate that her priorities lie with the party line as opposed to the interests and welfare of her North Country constituency.

As the mid-term elections approach, it would behoove North Country voters to closely monitor and respond to Rep. Stefanik’s voting record rather than merely relying upon her stated positions regarding concerns related to environmental conservation, federal budgetary reductions, immigration as well as other critical issues that could potentially impact our region. As she is well aware, a prospective Democratic candidate may have productive alternative proposals that would serve to trump what appears to merely be the endorsement of party doctrine.

We are watching... and awaiting the 2018 mid-term elections.

Jim Haig

Jay