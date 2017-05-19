Elizabethtown Memorial Day events on tap

To the Editor:

The local American Legion Post is in the process of organizing Elizabethtown’s annual Memorial Day observance to take place on Monday, May 29.

There will be a short service at the Essex County Veteran’s Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. followed by the parade in Elizabethtown starting at 10 a.m.

At the conclusion of the parade, we plan on having a Memorial Day service in the Windsor Park across from Top’s starting at about 10:30 a.m. More details on all of this will be coming out in a week or two.

In all the previous years that I can remember, we did a reading of all the deceased Elizabethtown veterans of World War I and since.

At last year’s Memorial Day observance, we got a complaint that reading the list of hundreds of veterans takes too long, and the list does get longer each year.

This year we’ve decided to just read the names of Armed Forces Veterans who were killed in action, or otherwise died while in service to our country.

We’ll also add anyone’s name who was a POW or MIA, and a list of those local veterans who died since last Memorial Day 2016.

In addition, we’ll be adding the names of those who gave their lives in the War of 1812, Mexican War, Civil War and Spanish-American war.

We’ll need some help to come up with names for this last list. Any volunteers?

This change will bring us more in line with the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Veterans Day — always on November 11 — provides a way to honor all veterans, so no one is slighted.

I’ll continue to maintain the list of all local deceased veterans and will have copies available on Memorial Day for anyone wishing to have one.

Newman Tryon

American Legion Post 551

Elizabethtown