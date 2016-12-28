Elizabethtown zoning law needs work to be reasonable

To the Editor:

Factually incorrect statements are being made regarding the new Elizabethtown hamlet zoning law.

It’s being said that the town board spent $35,000 on the zoning law, that the new law is less restrictive, that future grants depend on an updated land use law, that any decision by the Planning Board can be appealed to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), that planning board members can simply be fired by the Town Board, that another layer of appeal authority is impossible, that residents will be able to make well-reasoned decisions, that this plan creates a business-friendly environment, that my personal concerns have been addressed and that I wanted site plans to be omitted from the proposed law.

None of these things are true.

Perhaps the fact that none of these things are true should raise concern about the integrity of future zoning decisions.

I’ll try to explain.

The planning board applied for a $37,500 Smart Growth grant from Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a townwide comprehensive plan. They wrote a contract, hired a consultant, and then spent most of the money working on a townwide Smart Growth Comp. Plan. Updating the hamlet zoning law was a secondary objective using left over money which the planning board has also spent. The town board processed the money flow, but spent nothing. Your state tax dollars paid for this.

If you wish to believe this zoning law is less restrictive, read Article 5 regarding site plans and special use permits, including definitions of them on P20.

If future grants require an updated zoning law, show us the documents from Albany that spell it out for us. Please, show us the documents for I’d love to see them.

Planning Board approval will be required for nearly everything, but no planning board decisions made by Bruce Pushee, Evelyn Hatch, Elena Borstein and Harry Otis Gough can be appealed to the ZBA, or anyone else in town government. Pages 64 and 81 make very clear that the only appeal to a planning board decision is to the NYS Supreme Court via an Article 78. The Code Enforcement Officer enforces the decisions made by others.

Planning Board members cannot be fired without a public hearing showing just cause for such dismissal. History suggests it wouldn’t go smoothly.

The NYS guide to planning and zoning states that a planning board or “other administrative body” can be given authority to make certain decisions regarding zoning. An administrative body might include two town board members, two planning board members, two ZBA members and a citizen or business leader.

The proposed law has no role for residents or business leaders to be included in decision making. The Planning Board decisions would determine if it’s business-friendly, not the plan itself which is not business-friendly in any sense.

I never suggested that site plans be omitted. My concern is the complexity of site plans and special use permits for basic projects or those the planning board deems “ incompatible.”

To be clear, I’m not opposed to reasonable zoning, but I believe this proposed law needs work to be made reasonable and I’m very concerned about the decision making structure this plan creates.

Ken Fenimore

Elizabethtown