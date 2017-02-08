Elusive Elise

To the Editor:

Representative Elise Stefanik is on the Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus. She says that she  believes that climate change is real; climate change  is obvious to anyone living in Essex County, as winters are shorter and less snowy, and the three warmer seasons are all warmer and lasting longer. 

But Elise does not seem to want to solve this urgent and potentially disastrous problem. Of 6 Congressional votes on climate change issues since 2015, she has voted 5  times not to mitigate climate change. She even  voted last week to allow coal mining companies to dump their waste in rivers and streams. She is rated by the League Of Conservation Voters,  on overall environment-related votes, as only 9 percent effective. Harm to the climate and the environment is not good for the long-term health of the economy.

Elise Stefanik claims that she is a sensitive protector of the climate and the environment. In matching her statements with her voting record, Elise is elusive.

David Thomas-Train

Keene Valley

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines