Elusive Elise

To the Editor:

Representative Elise Stefanik is on the Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus. She says that she believes that climate change is real; climate change is obvious to anyone living in Essex County, as winters are shorter and less snowy, and the three warmer seasons are all warmer and lasting longer.

But Elise does not seem to want to solve this urgent and potentially disastrous problem. Of 6 Congressional votes on climate change issues since 2015, she has voted 5 times not to mitigate climate change. She even voted last week to allow coal mining companies to dump their waste in rivers and streams. She is rated by the League Of Conservation Voters, on overall environment-related votes, as only 9 percent effective. Harm to the climate and the environment is not good for the long-term health of the economy.

Elise Stefanik claims that she is a sensitive protector of the climate and the environment. In matching her statements with her voting record, Elise is elusive.

David Thomas-Train

Keene Valley