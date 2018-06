To the Editor,

Recently I was entertaining a group of 25 people and ordered a special dessert from Libby’s Bakery in Ticonderoga.

The dessert was very delicious and got rave reviews!

I like to support local businesses in our area. The business owners rely on us and we rely on them. Shop locally for produce, products and gifts. We all benefit and support our community.

Diane Dickson,

Silver Bay