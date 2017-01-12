Enough of the sore loser negativism

To the Editor:

Is anyone getting tired of the same old song and dance from the same miserable people? Especially Mr. Gary Phillip Guido.

Mr. Guido likes to think that his opinion covers all of us veterans.

It does not.

Mr. Guido points out that Mr. Trump was never in the military. In case he hasn’t noticed, the last president that legitimately was, was President George Bush.

Oh, and by the way, Mrs. Clinton wasn’t either.

He is also obsessed with Mr. Putin.

While I agree that Mr. Putin bears serious watching, the Cold War is over. As far as global powers go, China firmly occupies the second spot under us.

Again, in case Mr. Guido didn’t notice, the first time Mr. Obama stood up to Mr. Putin was one week ago — with three weeks left in his term!

Mr. Putin has been walking all over us for seven years, 11 months!

Mr. Guido also appears to have some kind of “anti Israel” situation.

I know that I have had enough of these people and their “sore loser” negativism.

Jon Halliday

Paradox