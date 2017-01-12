Enough of the sore loser negativism

To the Editor:

Is anyone getting tired of the same old song and dance from the same miserable people? Especially Mr. Gary Phillip Guido.

Mr. Guido likes to think that his opinion covers all of us veterans. 

It does not.

Mr. Guido points out that Mr. Trump was never in the military. In case he hasn’t noticed, the last president that legitimately was, was President George Bush. 

Oh, and by the way, Mrs. Clinton wasn’t either.

He is also obsessed with Mr. Putin. 

While I agree that Mr. Putin bears serious watching, the Cold War is over. As far as global powers go, China firmly occupies the second spot under us. 

Again, in case Mr. Guido didn’t notice, the first time Mr. Obama stood up to Mr. Putin was one week ago — with three weeks left in his term! 

Mr. Putin has been walking all over us for seven years, 11 months!

Mr. Guido also appears to have some kind of “anti Israel” situation.

I know that I have had enough of these people and their “sore loser” negativism.

Jon Halliday 

Paradox

Tags

Letters to the Editor

Top trending 'Letters to the Editor' in the community. Read public responses to these top topics.

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines