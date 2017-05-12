Essex County Chairman: ECH saved my life!

To the Editor:

On Friday, March 31, I became very ill and was taken to Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH). The entire experience was amazing — how quick, professional and caring the experience was.

In less than 30 minutes, I was in the CAT scan. It was discovered that I had a brain tumor. In less than an hour, I was in an ambulance and en route to UVM in Burlington, Vt.

I am alive today because of this small hospital.

This was the second time in my life that I had been in the ER at ECH. How quickly and efficiently things went impressed me, all of the staff I came in contact with were extremely compassionate, they all bent over backwards at every aspect of my care.

The staff went above and beyond to comfort my wife in an extremely emotional time, offering to help in any way to get her to Vermont. She also sends high praise.

For those who may second guess going there, I will tell you that it would be a mistake as with the care I received and their affiliation with UVM in Vermont is the only reason I am here to write this today.

Thank you,

Randy Preston

Chairman, Essex County Board of Supervisors

Wilmington