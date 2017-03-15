Essex County has shown honest leadership on ballot lawsuit

To the Editor:

Much has been written regarding the lawsuit filed by Essex County Democrat Chairwoman Bethany Kosmider vs. Essex County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and the Board of Elections.

The issue is whether the county board should hand over ballot images from the 2015 general elections.

Most of the reporting has been factual, however, some of the commentary and opinions have been self-serving and disingenuous.

But they are only opinions and everyone is entitled to theirs.

It has been suggested that the county may be hiding something from the 2015 elections, which is silly. Immediately following the election, all candidates and party leaders were notified and invited to attend an audit of the machines and ballots.

Neither Bethany Kosmider nor any of the losing candidates attended. If Kosmider was “concerned” about ballots, why wasn’t she or any of the losing candidates there?

As to the recent Supreme Court ruling, the judge in his decision stated that the law is “in cohesive and is in need of examination by the New York State Legislature.”

He also stated that “the record reveals that the respondents (the County) had a reasonable basis to deny the FOIL (ballot) request.”

It is my understanding that some supervisors have been criticized for their decision to provide funding for an appeal.

On the contrary, the Essex County Board of Supervisors have shown honest leadership after carefully considering all the facts to date and should be commended.

Their decision will hopefully result in a clarification of the law by a higher court or perhaps by the state legislature, thus saving future dollars for all New York State taxpayers. A true example of democracy in action, in my opinion.

What’s not clear here is the motivation for the lawsuit by petitioner Kosmider. I believe it has everything to do with the State Democrat Party attempting to set a precedent and nothing to do with Essex County elections.

Only time will tell.

Bill McGahay

Essex County Conservative State Committeeman for the 21st Congressional District