Etown Library appreciative of community for support

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Elizabethtown Library Association Director and Board of Trustees, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the communities of Lewis and Elizabethtown, the library volunteers, its patrons and donors. Your collective support sustains our presence and energizes our purpose.

In 2016, over 5,500 people visited the small, gray building by the Boquet River, adding to its heritage of being a “circulating” library since 1884. While our facility and computers have been updated thanks to generous gifts, our goal of providing open access to information and services remains unchanged.

Please stop in — see for yourself how much the library has grown and how many resources it offers.

Kathleen White

Elizabethtown Library Association