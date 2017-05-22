Excited about Moriah waterfront development

To the Editor:

Concerning the Town of Moriah’s Waterfront Development Plan:

As president of the Chamber of Commerce, I fully support the Town of Moriah’s efforts to create a waterfront destination by attracting investors, hotel developers and improving our waterfront beaches for residents and visitors.

The waterfront area of Moriah is the biggest asset and attraction for the community. It has been in need of prioritizing for over a decade. I am pleased with the fact that the town has hired a consultant that works within the community and makes improving our community a priority.

I know that there are major tasks that need to be addressed in order to create a waterfront destination in all Adirondack communities. The waterfront is an under-utilized resource that has potential for investors and developers and is the purpose of this application.

It is extremely exciting to know that Moriah has the potential to attract a developer that could create a waterfront destination, promote business growth and provide jobs in this Adirondack community.

I have been involved in prior discussions of possibilities for this area and am very excited to see movement.

Over the year, the town has been very active in improving our waterfront, through planning initiatives.

Providing overnight accommodations is a requirement to today’s tourism industry, remaining competitive and attracting tourism dollars. Attracting visitors to the area and providing an economy for tourism would sustain local businesses and attract entrepreneurs in this community.

Sincerely,

Catherine Sprague

President,

Moriah Chamber of Commerce