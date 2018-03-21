Executive budget proposal could harm rural health programs

To the Editor:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget again this year seeks to undermine important rural health initiatives which have prevented disease, enrolled residents in health insurance, trained health care professionals to serve in rural communities and leveraged millions of federal and foundation dollars that have been invested here in the North Country.

The governor again this year has put at risk the Rural Health Network (RHN) program.

Thankfully we now know that the state Assembly and Senate have rejected this year’s cuts in their budget bills, but unfortunately have left in place the 21 percent cut levied in the 2017-18 budget.

As one of New York state’s 35 rural health networks, the North Country Behavioral Healthcare Network (NCBHN) vigorously opposes the proposed cuts to the rural health network program which is critical to our rural communities.

We urge the governor and state legislature to return the RHN program to its own budget line and restore it to the 2016-17 $6.4 million budget and appropriation amounts.

Barry Brogan, Executive Director

NCBHN