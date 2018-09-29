Failure to vote gives politicians free reign

To the Editor:

Many of my friends and family members tell me that they are so discouraged by the current state of affairs in our country that they have stopped listening to the news and don’t intend to vote because they hate all politicians.

But think about this: If we stop paying attention to what’s happening, if we become apathetic, if we don’t vote, we give those politicians free reign to do as they please and to chip away at the liberties and freedom that are the very hallmark of our democracy.

We live in disturbing times, when many politicians are selling out to special interests, are afraid to face constituents and are unwilling to stand up to a president who is taking our country down a very dangerous path.

Unfortunately, Elise Stefanik is guilty of all of the above. 90 percent of her campaign contributions come from outside our district, which means that she is almost entirely beholden to special interests who have no stake in our district.

She rarely meets with constituents and then only in very controlled settings. And her support for Trump and his dangerous policies is something that should concern all of us.

Campaign contributions might be able to buy votes in Congress, but in the end, it is our votes that will decide who represents us in Congress.

In 2016, nearly half of all eligible New York voters did not vote. In a democracy, the path to change is through the voice of the people.

Your vote can and will help shape the future of our country.

- Ginger Kuenzel, Hague