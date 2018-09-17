Follow the money in Congress race

To the Editor:

“Representative to Congress.”

Nice title. It should mean someone who actually represents the people of the district.

Stefanik claims to represent us, but she has voted against the Clean Power Plan which protects our region from out of state pollution, acid rain, etc. She defended that vote with her usual smoke and mirrors.

She claimed that instead, she supported H. Res. 424 which states, “the House of Representatives commits to working constructively, using our tradition of American ingenuity, innovation, and exceptionalism, to create and support economically viable, and broadly supported private and public solutions to study and address the causes and effects of climate change.”

Of course, that bill was just bluster and didn’t commit to do anything, and it never made it out of committee. But, it sounds good in her sound bites and major donor Koch Industries approves.

Follow the money.

For the current election, as of latest reported filings, Stefanik received only 26 percent of her funding from within New York state, and only 7 percent from within our district.

These numbers are very similar to her previous two elections. This makes sense since she never actually lived in our district.

So, I ask you, who owes outside interests and does she actually represent us, the people of the 21st District?

Hint: Less than 7 percent of Stefanik’s money comes from our district.

Sixty percent of Stefanik’s money comes from PACs/committees.

At present, New York’s 21st Congressional District does not have a representative. What we have is a body sitting in Congress who has been bought and paid for by outside interests.

Just follow the money.

- Rich Shapiro, Saranac Lake