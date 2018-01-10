Fort Ticonderoga VFW is at your service

To the Editor:

Many people don’t know that Fort Ticonderoga VFW Post 146 is a not-for-profit organization that is supported through cans and bottles donations, raffles, monetary donations and building rentals.

We want you to know that your donations over the years have gone towards building improvement projects and helping us provide funds to members needing assistance, veterans hospitalized in Albany, and veterans that are Essex County nursing home residents.

We support local not-for-profit organizations and events in Ticonderoga and some of our members are active in the community visiting nursing home residents, attending annual Veterans Day school events and other community events.

We have a Facebook page that provides information about post activities, shares community and other helpful information.

We rent our facility and barbecue area. We do not have a bar, but we do have kitchen facilities. We are always looking for new members so if you or someone you know is eligible for membership, contact us and become a member.

Nancy Paquette,

Ticonderoga VFW Post 146 Vice Commander, Adjutant