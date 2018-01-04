Free press crucial to holding government accountable

To the Editor:

Is the media “the enemy of the American people,” as Trump has repeatedly claimed?

Given this administration’s flagrant disregard for the First Amendment, it’s time for a wakeup call.

Spielberg’s movie “The Post” will play in the North Country soon.

You need to go.

Flashback to June of 1971:

The Vietnam War was going badly. I was just getting out of the Air Force. “The Pentagon Papers” — top secret documents chronicling the war — had just been leaked to the press and they were starting to print them.

Tricky-Dick was furious. Daniel Ellsberg, a top military analyst, had leaked them and now all the lies the American people had been told about the war were going to be exposed. The administration tried to stop the press.

That’s what the movie is about.

Was Ellsberg a traitor? Or was he a hero?

To the people-of-the-lie, he was a traitor, and would spend a lifetime in prison.

To some, he was a hero.

Either way, without this truth given to the people, about where the war was going, and why, and that it was not winnable, it would have continued to eat-up our young men, and eradicate the Vietnamese people.

After the documents finally informed the people, we got out.

So did Nixon!

But not before 58,220 dead soldiers, two million Vietnamese civilians, one million Vietcong (if we can ever really know), and spending over a trillion dollars (in 2003 dollars).

Other disturbing facts were learned: McNamara reported it as unwinnable. We used more TNT (equivalent) than the nukes dropped on Japan. And our revised reason for being there was 10 percent for the Vietnamese people, 20 percent to check communism, and 70 percent to save face.

These documents are available to the public.

Not freedom! Face!

Ron LaDue, Brant Lake