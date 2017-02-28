Free press is ‘our closest ally’

To the Editor:

This past weekend, Mr. Trump claimed that the news media is America’s enemy and that it reports “fake news”.

According to Fox News, Republican Senator John McCain responded by saying that “in order to preserve democracy you must have a free press ... without it … we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started. They get started by suppressing free press … we need to learn the lessons of history.”

Our founding fathers felt so strongly about the importance of a free and impartial press that they protected freedom of the press in the first amendment to the Constitution.

I’ve had a chance to travel in three countries that I would describe as dictatorships. In Cuba, free speech was limited and a government minder traveled with us. In Syria, I had to meet clandestinely with a reporter in an outdoor café. In China, government censors excised from our textbooks references to Tibet, Taiwan, and Tiananmen Square. Certain things simply could not be openly written, particularly criticism of the communist party.

A free press keeps citizens informed and government accountable. As a check and balance, it is as important as our three branches of government. The press is essential to the liberties upon which our country was founded.

We do not want to become the terrible world of 1984 where “freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength”. News and commentary that criticizes the White House is not “fake” — it is the highest expression of our democracy. Freedom, and the knowledge that a free press fosters, are essential to liberty. Mr. Trump is wrong. We must heed Senator McCain. We must learn from history. The press is not our enemy. It is our closest ally in the constant need to protect our freedoms.

Harry Chaucer

New Haven