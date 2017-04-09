Fresh Air Fund celebrates National Volunteer Week

To the Editor:

The Fresh Air Fund looks forward to celebrating National Volunteer Week every year. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our inspiring volunteers, hosts and supporters in the Champlain Valley. Their continued dedication to our New York City children is exemplary, and truly embodies the spirit of National Volunteer Week, which is from April 23 to 29 this year.

Fresh Air volunteers work in several capacities throughout the year along the East Coast and Southern Canada to help make The Fresh Air Fund’s programs possible.

Fresh Air host families open their hearts and homes and share the everyday joys of summertime with their Fresh Air friends. Our local volunteer leaders — many of whom are also hosts — serve on our local committees, interview prospective host families, publicize the program, and plan summer activities. Additionally, individuals and local businesses give generously of their time and resources to make The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program throughout the Champlain Valley a great success each summer.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children since 1877.

For more information on how you can help to continue this tradition of volunteering, please call The Fresh Air Fund at 800-367-0003 or visit freshair.org.

Sincerely,

Fatima Shama, Executive Director

The Fresh Air Fund