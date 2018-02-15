Frontier broadband speed remains problematic

To the Editor:

Thanks for the article on the ongoing broadband issues with Frontier. (Feb. 10 edition.)

We used to get 3 mbps through Frontier, now the best we can get is 1.05 download and an upload speed of 0.12 mbps.

Worse, it is unstable. Nothing more frustrating than spending 26 hours to do a simple software upgrade, have it interrupted, and then have to start all over.

Perhaps we should all do speed tests and send the results weekly to the governor’s office until this is fixed.

Glenn L. Pearsall

Johnsburg