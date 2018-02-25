Frontier servicemen should be commended

To the Editor:

I would like to clear up a couple issues that I was quoted on in the Feb. 10 issue of The Sun.

The remark about the “high volume area” was not made by the repairman — it was made by the representative that I talked to prior to her scheduling a service appointment.

Also the comment published referencing service visits, “when they come,” should not reflect any discredit on the company’s servicemen: the company canceled a long awaited service appointment because they said the problem had been fixed.

It had not been fixed and Frontier never advised us of the cancellation after waiting all day for this appointment.

As for Frontier’s very professional servicemen, they are outstanding and have been given a very difficult task of repairing and servicing, under very severe winter conditions, faulty equipment that is long overdue for upgrade.

In particular, Ted worked at our home under extremely cold and windy conditions to fix a problem that had been ongoing for months. He along with his colleague Don persisted until they found the source of our problem and our service has worked fine since.

These are two of Frontier’s best men and the company, along with their customers, are fortunate to have.

Bob Rose

Wilmington