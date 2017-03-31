Frustrated at Schroon Lake broadband delays

To the Editor:

To all Town of Schroon residents:

At our last meeting with our broadband/internet SLIC representative, we were informed of another serious problem and delay. 

It appears National Grid is demanding more money for replacing the over 60 poles identified as not in compliance. 

Additionally, National Grid needs to apply to the Adirondack Park Agency, Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Transportation for permits just to replace these existing poles. 

It appears permits are required because all the lands are Forest Preserve lands. 

With these additional charges by National Grid, the build out of high speed internet cannot be completed for the entire town of Schroon. 

Some areas now will not receive the internet, phone and television service because no funds are available. 

This broadband/internet situation has been going on for almost five years now. 

I find it highly questionable that National Grid is just now finding out about the need for these permits.

We ask that all concerned residents contact Senator Little and Assemblyman Stec’s offices, requesting their assistance in obtaining more funds so the build out of Schroon’s rural areas can be completed. 

Also, their assistance in getting the APA, DEC and DOT permits expedited so work can begin this spring. 

Otherwise we could be looking at years more of delay. 

Also ask them to pass legislation to remove, by at least one mile, the Forest Preserve from all roads and utilities. 

I am sure Schroon is not the only town that is or will have this problem.

Donald Sage

Chairman, Broadband/Internet Committee

Schroon

