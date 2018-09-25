Garnet Lake boat launch closure is ableist

To the Editor:

The State of New York/Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has closed the boat launch site on Garnet Lake.

This launch site has served the communities of Garnet Lake and Johnsburg for countless years. The state explains that they are not closing the site, only restricting its use.

They say you can still lift your boat over the barricade and put it in the lake.

In their wisdom, they are directing you to use a site 8.5 miles away in Brant Lake.

I have used this site to launch my 10 foot, two horsepower outboard for years. I am now 84 years old and cannot lift my boat over the barricade.

Rather than limiting the size of motors to five horsepower or less, they have effectively made the lake inaccessible to only those capable of lifting their boats over the barrier.

Allowing any size boat or motor on the lake, so long as you can lift it over the barricade, does not appear to have any bearing on controlling invasive species.

This action by DEC has all the appearances of restricting the use of this public lake to lakeside residents by making it as difficult as possible for others to use an outboard there.

Possibly, the Town of Johnsburg should consider giving all the residents a reduction in taxes equal to the loss of the use of the lake.

I wish others would respond to DEC Commissioner Seggos with their feelings concerning this matter.

- Walt Hornberger, Johnsburg