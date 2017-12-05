To the Editor:

The 2017 Gift-of-Life Marathon blood drive is almost here and once again we are reaching out to the people of greater Rutland asking that they share their good health with patients in need. The American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure blood is available for patients throughout the holiday season.

The Gift-of-Life Marathon is close to our hearts, and we hope everyone reading this feels that same sense of pride. What started out as an idea for a small employee blood drive in 2003, just a little drive to help the Red Cross through those difficult winter months, became a national record-setter. We thought that for the amount of work involved, we could do something bigger together and help save far more lives.

Blood donations drop around the holidays. We get it – between recitals, family commitments and shopping, people are busy. But hospital patients don’t always get to choose the moment they’ll need a potentially lifesaving transfusion. The will to help people in need is in the DNA of Vermonters, and the Red Cross once again needs our help.

The 2017 Gift-of-Life Marathon blood drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Castleton University Campus Center; Thursday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 22, at the Rutland Holiday Inn. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment and be sure to enter sponsor code “GOLM”.

The most valuable gift of all for a patient in need doesn’t cost a thing. Our hope is that readers who are looking for a way to give back this holiday season will consider donating blood. Life is a gift, give more of it.

Steve Costello

VP, Customer Care

Green Mountain Power, Rutland

Terry Jaye

Operations Manager

Catamount Radio, Rutland