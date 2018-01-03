To the editor:

On behalf of Green Mountain Power, Catamount Radio and Castleton University, we want to thank the people of Rutland and surrounding towns for their support of this year’s Gift-of-Life Marathon blood drive. Every year we are deeply grateful to our local communities for their enthusiastic response to this event, which is so dear to us. This year, with your loyal support, we collected 591 pints of lifesaving blood.Knowing that every donation can help up to three patients, this year’s drive potentially touched 1,773 patients in need of blood transfusions.

As we move into the new year, we ask every reader to resolve to become a regular blood donor. Blood is perishable, and has to be constantly replenished, yet only 3 percent of the U.S. population are donors! We can do better than that, as we’ve proven here in the greater-Rutland area.

Please, don’t wait until someone you love needs a transfusion – make blood donation a priority. We hope to see you in July for the Mini Gift-of-Life Marathon.

Steve Costello, Green Mountain Power

Terry Jaye, Catamount Radio