Give Stefanik a break

To the Editor:

I am astounded at what is going on in our country and especially here locally. We have gone from a proud free country to a land of bickering and obstinacy.

Locally, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is being branded and opposed before she even commits to a position.

On the repeal and replace bills, she stated she has not seen the Senate version, and until she does, she will not commit to a vote yea or nay.

I would hope that everyone understands this position. I personally don’t want anyone in office that would automatically vote for or against anything before knowing the content.

It is easy to get headlines by the “sticks and stones” kids games, but isn’t it better to save the name calling and playground antics until you have a real issue?

I have known Stefanik since she first ran, was impressed then and now with her ability to see the entire picture and take whatever stand she feels best suits her constituents.

If you buy a house, you can be sure it will not have all of the facets you want or desire — the same is true for the bills that come before our government officials to vote on.

Our representatives must make an educated decision on what does the most good and the least harm in what is before them.

I believe Stefanik has demonstrated just this and will continue to represent the North Country in the best interests of the citizens she represents.

Richard Cutting

Elizabethtown