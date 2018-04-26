Glad to see climate change at forefront of Congress race

To the Editor:

Spring is finally making its way into our lovely Adirondack mountains! I am anxious to get out and enjoy some much-needed sunshine and warm weather.

This winter has been long and cold, so sometimes I think it is easy for people to forget that the planet is warming.

The instability of our climate is maddening — fluctuating temperatures rocked our region all winter long, with periods of 50 and 60-degree weather wreaking havoc on the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace back in February (luckily, not until after the carnival itself had ended).

My local volunteer fire department was deployed to the Hogansburg area during that warm period. A lot of homes were flooded by an ice jam on the river. Our volunteers were there for about a week trying to help. It’s the instability that’s wreaking havoc, and it’s alarming to say the least.

With that said, I am glad to see that climate change is a hot topic among the New York 21st Congressional District’s Democratic candidates.

It seems that all of them are on board with fighting climate change and considering that one of them will hopefully unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, we should expect no less.

I would like to point out that Dylan Ratigan was recently criticized for not mentioning the environment on his website, but in fact he does mention it on the “Energy” page and has been outspoken about climate change for years.

In a time when the EPA is being systematically dismantled, we need a strong debate among Democratic contenders for how to adequately address climate change and care for our precious environment.

Let’s hope that we can turn this scenario around for the better and invest in renewable energies for our future.

In the meantime, we should all just get outside and enjoy the nicer weather.

Tim Moody,

Paul Smiths