Go out and vote in upcoming primary

The Pledge of Allegiance concludes with the words “with liberty and justice for all.”

We, the people, have a right to vote. But as American citizens, we also have the responsibility to know everything we can about who we are voting for and why.

What character traits do you want in a candidate you want to vote for?

First and foremost, I want the candidate to be honest, forthright, a good listener, open and caring.

I want the candidate to be knowledgeable concerning the issues; to arrive at a well-researched plan based on good information and the input of others; and implement the best option for me, my family and our community.

Vote in the upcoming primary scheduled for this Tuesday, Sept. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at your designated voting place.

We the voter will have to live with the consequences of the outcome of the election, be it good or bad. So, get out to vote. Vote for the best candidate of your choice. Our future depends on this inherent right to vote.

Lucy Bilow

Ticonderoga