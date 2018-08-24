Good deeds deserve acknowledgment

To the Editor:

Sometimes there are people who do the little things that make a big difference but do not get acknowledged for it.

I live on Route 24 in the Town of Schroon.

We locals refer to it as Hoffman Road.

Somehow, garbage accumulates on the sides of the road, whether purposefully or by chance of blowing out of a pickup truck.

One of our very own neighbors takes it upon himself to be the road steward and go about picking up the litter and putting it in its place, several times a year.

Steven Collins, along with his sister Cheri, patrol several miles of roadway and do their part in keeping our road litter-free and beautiful.

If you happen to see them during one of their missions, stop and say, “Thank you.”

- John Rose, Schroon Lake