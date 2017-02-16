Good for Stefanik on joining Climate Change Caucus

To the Editor:

It is essential that we keep our eye on climate change and climate policy. It was therefore with pleasure that I read the letter dated Feb. 8, “Elusive Elise.”

We need both a local and national discourse on climate change policy.

However, I am deeply concerned with the direction of that discourse.

In this hyper-polarized time, we must be able to entertain new ideas and reach across the divide. We need legislators on both sides of the aisle that can have the important conversations. How will we stimulate clean energy production, taper off of fossil fuels quickly, keep the lights and heat on and ensure economic stability?

These are questions that we all must be asking. The answers must address the needs of all Americans.

The bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus is designed to bring just this kind of conversation to our legislators.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s decision to join that conversation is fantastic. We need local concerns brought to the table where the best answers to the pressing questions are being explored. We need to know that conservatives are engaged in finding the right answers; without all Americans, we cannot succeed.

Rep. Stefanik has not been a climate hawk, to put it mildly. No. However, she brings another voice to the essential conversation, one that represents many of our neighbors and friends. One that represents the North Country.

I applaud her decision to join the caucus. We should all support this decision, urging her forward to learn more about the dire need to cut emissions, the concerns from her Democratic colleagues on the caucus and the ways in which climate solutions can not only prevent climate destruction but also stimulate economic growth and job gains.

Let us keep the pressure on our legislators to do the right thing. And when they do, let’s recognize it and thank them.

Claire Cohen Cortright

Upper Delaware Valley Citizens’ Climate Lobby