GOP acting immature following ACA vote

To the Editor:

Ignorance is too soft a term for how the Republican Congress behaved after they voted to dump the Affordable Care Act.

Our president surely showed his ignorance by laughing and acting like a fool to the American public.

No matter that 28 million Americans will be thrown off health care by 2026 and 20 million current users of the ACA will lose their insurance immediately. Those with cancer and other diseases will have no guarantee, as existing conditions will no longer be covered.

The Republicans tell us putting away $8 billion to cover existing conditions for the next five years will cover existing conditions.

Make no mistake: existing conditions include everything from a simple leg sprain to those on dialysis. The interpretation of existing conditions is left up to the insurance companies and be sure to know they will use it to raise your premiums. Your health history is no longer yours, as insurance companies will dig up what ever they can to deny you coverage or charge you more.

Trump has done everything to make the rich grow richer and insurance companies are reporting greater earnings than ever before. The laughter from Speaker Ryan and President Trump was disgusting to say the least.

The Congressional Budget Office is non-political and has not even finished putting figures to Trump’s latest health plan.

It did on the last plan and the figures are staggering. The CBO report can be found on cbo.gov/publication/52486.

One does not have to wonder how we got to this point, as the reason is your next door neighbor, who voted for Trump.

He promised health care for all, but left out the part about making the insurance companies richer! One can also go to cbsnews.com/news/what-is-a-pre-existing-condition/ and read a list that is sure to concern someone in your family.

Our only hope is that the Senate will not do as the Congress did and work to return the ACA with the changes it needs.

A simple letter to your state senator will help. Trump’s election reminds me of the old axiom: “Be careful what you wish for as it may come back to bite you!” The grin on his face tells all!

Respectfully,

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga