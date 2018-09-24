GOP article ‘breath of fresh air’

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Pete DeMola’s article titled, “GOP hopefuls stump in North Country” which appeared in the Sept. 15 edition of The Sun.

I find your Sept. 15 article on GOP hopefuls a needed breath of fresh air for us in New York state and specifically up here in the North Country.

We voters need to make it a windstorm of responsible and positive change this November.

“King Cuomo,” his allies and his “three men in the room” budget making has indeed left us with a tax-and-spend and tax some more political system.

Locally, for example, the costly and slow broadband program, the new Airbnb “hotel’” tax, the well below market value lease rate to Vapor Stone to get them onto airport property, the dirt-cheap utility rates for the airport Tailwinds operated restaurant, to name a few.

With all the county-centralized growth here there is no current proposal of reducing our taxes like the GOP platform indicates.

Same for eliminating the wasteful with no guarantees the “economic development programs.”

For example, our hoped for “bustling” and expensive air cargo facility and lots of international passengers — really?

What we have gotten is lots of tax debt, overburdened roadways and waste handling systems and just more problems to tax and spend on.

The GOP candidates appear to know and are poised to address these issues.

Furthermore, Cuomo’s cleverly-named SAFE Act is ineffective, a huge burden to the sports people in this state and a forebearer of what Cuomo et. al. has ready down the road for us. Most of us know laws and compliance, so that matter should be settled at the federal level.

Hopefully, come this November, us taxpaying resident voters have the wherewithal to turn this published breath of fresh air into a windstorm of responsible prosperity and make New York great again.

- Geoffrey B. Barker, Plattsburgh