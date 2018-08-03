GOP being hijacked by radical right

To the Editor:

We all know that money buys political influence. More money equals more influence…usually in favor of a small, wealthy minority. The problem for capitalism though, is democracy where the majority can vote for politicians who will favor the needs of the many.

Over the decades, we have used democracy as protection from exploitation by unfettered capitalism.

Social Security and unemployment benefits came into existence as a result of the massive income inequality that preceded the Great Depression. Medicare was established because senior citizens found it impossible to afford private health care insurance.

We all want less taxes, but we also want the services we favor: e.g. safe roads, public education, affordable child care or health insurance.

Unless, that is, you are extremely wealthy libertarians, like the multi-billionaire Kochs and their ilk…in which case you can afford to buy any kind of private schooling, nannies or health care you want.

While the rest of us are distracted by tweets and trolls, the “conservative” GOP is being hijacked by a radical right agenda decades in the making with escalating attempts to turn back many consumer rights and protections.

The Kochs couch their agenda in such appealing terms as “personal freedom” and “individual liberty,” but their true goals of eradicating Social Security, Medicare and public education are well documented, aided by an authoritarian president who mocks democratic norms of civility.

And now that a Republican-controlled Congress has been cowed, Koch donations continue to soften whatever resolve well-meaning conservatives might have once had.

November elections will determine whether this insidious assault on democracy is challenged or not. We’d better pay attention and do some fact-checking ourselves on votesmart.org, govtrack.us and fec.gov. Whether we vote or not in November…we will get the country we deserve.

- John O’Neill, Saranac Lake