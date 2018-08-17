GOP failing to improve election security

To the Editor:

There’s no question Vladimir Putin’s Russia wants to see America’s democracy disintegrate into chaos. Our U.S. intelligence agencies, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and officials from state boards of election all agree that Russia will attack our elections this November — again.

What is our current congresswoman doing to defeat this imminent attack?

Very little.

Despite harmonious “red” warnings to the Senate panel on election security in June, Elise Stefanik and her House GOP cronies all subsequently voted to block increased funding to help states improve their election security.

House Republicans did this even though a majority of districts in most states use voting machines which are at least a decade old and approaching or exceeding their projected lifespan, and the $380 million Congress allocated in March represented the last of funding authorized under the Help America Vote Act of 2002, passed 16 years ago!

Did the full Senate heed all the warnings and rebuff the House’s failure to increase funding for election security? No.

Instead, every Republican Senator (other than Bob Corker of Tennessee) recently used the GOP’s control of the Senate to block additional funding for election security. The United States is one of the wealthiest countries on earth, yet Republicans can’t justify spending a pittance of the nation’s $4 trillion budget on securing the mechanisms of our democracy?

- Nicole V. Clarke, Hagaman