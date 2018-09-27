GOP no longer party of my parent’s generation

To the Editor:

I was a lifelong Republican, most of us in the military are, although I’ve always voted for the person and not the party. I understand that there are good and bad people in all walks of life. I know that you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Something different in politics started happening after Citizen’s United. The laws being created were generating loopholes that helped corporations and “big money” donors.

Laws that hurt the people who paid their fair share in taxes faithfully. I’m not saying that corruption wasn’t happening on both sides of the aisle, because it has and does.

But I am saying that the level of corruption within the GOP was exponentially greater. I have no problem with holding anyone accountable for corrupt and/or criminal behavior.

Over 80 percent of Rep. Stefanik’s campaign funding comes from out of district big money donors.

I can no longer pretend the GOP was the party of my parents’ generation. Their actions since Trump’s inauguration have shaken my patriotic heart to the core. There have been serious implications of corruption and criminal behavior. Meeting privately with Putin for over two hours and then refusing to call him out on proven Russian meddling.

Rep. Stefanik didn’t hesitate to block the subpoena for the Helsinki translator.

Why?

Trump dropped out of the UN Human Rights Commission and the Paris climate agreement. The ongoing North Korea fiasco. The pay to play at Trump owned properties. The criminal indictments and guilty pleas.

Not one investigation opened.

Rep. Stefanik is complicit in allowing Trump to trample all over our Constitution and tell lie after verifiable lie.

She has not been the checks and balances.

She failed us.

That’s why this veteran changed her party to Democrat. They align more with my moral and patriotic values.

- Michelle Tolosky, Chazy