GOP tax bill will benefit the wealthy

To the Editor:

The House tax bill will provide huge benefits for the wealthy and for corporations, while any benefits to middle-class taxpayers are questionable.

Numerous provisions will benefit high earners. The top tax rate does stay at the current 39.6 percent, but taxes on the wealthy will still be substantially cut.

The estate tax, kicking in at $5.9 million, will be phased out over five years. The alternative minimum tax, created to ensure that the wealthiest pay at least some taxes, will end immediately.

Real-estate developers, hedge-fund and private-equity managers will continue to benefit from carried-interest and pass-through rules under which their tax rates are below the income-tax rates they would otherwise pay.

As a candidate, the president pledged to end to the carried-interest loophole.

Business taxes will fall from 35 to 20 percent. Based on past history, the benefits are more likely to go to stockholders rather than to workers.

In contrast, any benefits to middle-class households are much less clearcut.

The standard deduction will double, but the lowest tax bracket goes up from 10 to 12 percent. The tax credit for seniors will disappear. State and local income tax deductions will be gone, while the property tax deduction will be capped at $10,000.

These provisions will hurt many taxpayers in high-tax states such as New York. Mortgage interest-rate deductions will be capped. Deductions for medical expenses will be eliminated. Interest on student loans will no longer be deductible.

With all these deductions gone, many middle-class households may actually see their taxes increased.

If Republicans really want to help the middle class, they could simply pass targeted tax cuts for moderate incomes, rather than rather than expecting us to settle for some future, vague trickle-down effect.

Claire Gilmore

Tupper Lake