GOP tax plans: Hope for the best, prepare for the worst

To the Editor,

What would Reacher do?

The mystery book character Jack Reacher often tells others “ hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”

This is how I’m looking at the Republican House and Senate tax plans, neither of which appear to be reducing federal spending.

Rather they both appear to simply shift revenue from one source to another. Some being potential future sources, including borrowing.

Neither plan speaks of cutting federal spending which means annual deficit increases as the total government debt also increases.

The grossly overweight federal budget will not decrease, and this month, Congress and Trump will agree to raise the debt ceiling again and it’ll be off to the races with more borrowing.

Wherever Obama found $1.7 billion in cash to put on an airplane to Iran in the middle of the night and the $17 million slush fund that Congress uses to make their sex scandals go away will still be in place.

I wonder why congresspersons can’t use their own money to settle their own sex scandals.

I suppose I’m preparing for the worst when I suspect the Republican promise of $1,200 of tax money in our pockets will be as real as Obama’s $2,500 savings on our health care.

I suppose I’m being cynical with my lack of faith that we’ll have an extra $1,200 in our pockets because they may discontinue taking it from us. It’s not extra if it’s our money to begin with any more than it’s extra when a thief doesn’t rob you again.

It’s also not extra money if our children have to pay it back later.

I hope for the best, but if Congress can’t possibly get by with less than $3.2 trillion in annual revenue on a $4 trillion budget, well, I still fear the worst.

Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown