Government must be transparent

To the Editor:

It seems a day doesn’t go by without a headline about a crisis in the running of our government.

Our beloved United States of America is filled with the daily drama and emotional undertone of a country whose people are in conflict. No matter what politician speaks, his or her words are creating a more divisive dialogue. However, silence is not the solution to our problems. Truth is the answer.

Only through open, honest dialogue can we know one another and understand one another. Only when we walk in one another’s shoes can we have the empathy needed to work together for humanity.

In my opinion, a government run for and by the people must be transparent. To this end, I want the president’s tax forms revealed so we can all see if his business dealings have not and are not influencing decisions he has made as head of state.

I want to know how our representatives in Congress pay for their health care: How they would feel if their child or parent was sick or disabled and they didn’t have the money to pay for medical care. How they would feel if a loved one was mentally ill or carrying an unborn child and had no resources to turn to.

On Saturday June 3, I will March for Truth.

I will show my neighbors, my friends and relatives I care about them.

I hope you stand with me for a better United States, one in which we speak truth and justice for all.

Michelle Zelkowitz

Elizabethtown