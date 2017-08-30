Government nickel-and-diming reminiscent of Russia

To the Editor:

I’ve heard from several sources that an American citizen has to be very careful if visiting — say, the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia — that they don’t get their pockets picked.

Both sources reported that half the people in their tour group were “picked” even after having been forewarned.

St. Petersburg has nothing on the government of New York state.

Last week, I purchased a very nice used vehicle when someone offered me the proverbial “offer I could not refuse.”

I expected to pay the 8 percent sales tax on the vehicle, even though I think it is a form of “government overreach” we hear so much about these days.

The sales tax had already been paid when that vehicle was purchased new and again when the seller I met bought it only a few months ago.

Because I teach basic math up at Moriah Shock as a literacy volunteer, I was able to multiply the purchase price by .08 and got $1,468.80.

However, when I was told by the nice lady at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) in Elizabethtown that I should write a check to the Essex County Clerk for $1,600.36, I asked for a breakdown of the additional fees.

Two were obvious: $60 title fee and $25 for new plates. That left something like $46.95 unaccounted for, so I asked what that additional tax was all about.

The answer was: $28.25 is the “annual fee” and $18.70 is a “retention fee.” Neither person at the BMV could tell me what those fees are for.

It wouldn’t do me any good if I got a good explanation from (Supervisor) Joseph Provoncha: I’ve paid the fees so I could license my “new” vehicle.

But I thought I’d share with your readers the fact that there is a strong parallel between the pickpockets in St. Petersburg and those working for the state of New York in Elizabethtown.

Sincerely,

Jim Davis

Westport