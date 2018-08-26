Grateful for ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners coming to Ti

To the Editor:

Many thanks to the “Hometown Heroes,” Ticonderoga VFW No. 146 and Ticonderoga American Legion No. 224 at this recent Ticonderoga Town Board Meeting, well attended by vets.

Board members finally made it possible to hang veteran’s photos (banners) throughout the streets of Ticonderoga.

The applications for this event will recognize the men and women who have served in World War II, the Korean conflict, Vietnam, as well as those who have served their country and those who are still serving since 9 / 11.

It is hoped that these banners will be in place in the spring of 2019.

- Bob Spring, Ticonderoga