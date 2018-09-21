Grateful to Westport Central for quality education

To the Editor:

Regarding the proposed merger between Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS)and Westport Central School (WCS), I do not have the right to vote.

I am not a member of either the ELCS or WCS district, therefore, I do not pay taxes in either district. However, I do pay tuition for my son to attend WCS.

I chose to send him to Westport Central because of their proven record of academic excellence. I appreciate the small class size and valuable opportunities for more one-on-one interaction between educators and students. My son is so happy to be a part of the WCS community and is thriving both socially and academically.

As state and national test scores and school rankings will prove, bigger schools, bigger classes and nicer and newer facilities do not equal better education!

My step-daughter is a 2016 graduate of WCS. She was also an out-of-district student. Currently, she is enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh, where she earned a spot on the dean’s list last semester.

I attribute her success to her strong work ethic, confidence, time management skills and “can do” attitude. These are all qualities that were developed and encouraged through her WCS education.

For years, I have enjoyed attending WCS drama productions, talent shows, chorus and band concerts, sporting events and more. I have witnessed, with great appreciation, how WCS staff works with and encourages students to develop their talents.

My opinion on the merger does not matter. I just wanted to thank the WCS community for what they have done for my children. I hope to continue to watch my children grow as Eagles for years to come.

- Laura Orr, Mineville