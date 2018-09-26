Green voters should unite with Dems in November

To the Editor:

Whether you think of us as citizens of a nation or denizens of this planet Earth, our backs are to the wall in either case.

The current U.S. president is doing everything he can to degrade the environment, make the rich richer and the poor poorer, build up the military (already the strongest and most expensive on the planet) and discriminate against any minority that disagrees with his white supremacist views.

His Supreme Court nominees are an unmitigated disaster with their far-right agendas, and we may have to live with their decisions for many years into the future.

There is only one way to curb the president’s dangerous policies, and that is to reclaim the Senate and the House of Representatives.

For us, in New York’s 21st Congressional district, this means choosing between a Republican candidate — seen glowing on The Sun’s Aug. 18 cover with Donald Trump ­­­­­­­­­­— or a Democrat whose first priority is to the people of this district.

A Green candidate is also running and can be expected to win about 5 percent of the vote.

But this 5 percent could very well be the difference between taking the House away from Trump or giving him carte blanche to continue his regressive policies, policies which make enemies, while hurting our country and our planet.

Example: Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords leaves us with only Syria who do not want to ameliorate the devastating effects of climate change. I hope Green voters do the right thing to help tie Trump’s hands.

- Rob Roy, West Chazy