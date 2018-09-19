Guess who?

He was a United States Marine, serving in south Vietnam as a platoon leader on Dec. 11, 1968; he earned a Bronze Star with “V” distinction for rescuing a wounded Marine under enemy fire during an ambush.

In April of 1969, he was shot in the thigh, recovered and returned to duty to lead his platoon until June 1969.

For his service during the Vietnam War, he received the Bronze Star Medal with combat “V,” Purple Heart Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals with combat“V”action ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Parachutist Badge.

Returning to civilian life, he received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He worked in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern Division of California where he rose to chief of the criminal division.

In 1982, he moved to Boston to work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of Massachusetts as an assistant U.S. attorney, he investigated major fraud, terrorism and public corruption cases. In 1989, he served in the U.S. Department of Justice.

In July 2001, he was nominated as F.B.I. director by President George W. Bush and was confirmed, unanimously (98-0), by the U.S. Senate on Aug. 2, 2001.

After leaving the F.B.I. in 2013, he served as consulting professor and distinguished lecturer at Stanford University.

On May 17, 2016, he was appointed special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate any coordination between Russia and individuals associated with the campaign of Donald Trump and any other associated matters.

