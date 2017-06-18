Guest Commentary: We learned to share in kindergarten

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently charged every county to develop plans to share and consolidate services. Many mayors, supervisors and county administrators were up in arms about the effort.

After all, most said they already shared many services, and many seemed to resent having their funding tied to their success in living up to the governor’s expectations.

My response was to bring it on.

There is not an organization in the world that functions at the epitome of efficiency and which cannot benefit from efficiencies elsewhere.

But, every entity has the same fear - that they will be a smaller fish in that bigger pond, that they will have to sacrifice some autonomy, or that their cultures will not mesh.

This seems to me to be a problem more with leadership and politics than with economics.

Too often, we run our cities, counties and towns from the perspective of expediency than efficiency.

I am glad that many of the prominent leaders in Clinton County and elsewhere in the North Country have stated that they embrace the shared services exercise.

Now it comes down to the leadership necessary to reinvent ourselves.

I’ve believed for some time that all levels of government should work together to deliver the combination of services the public demands at the best possible price they can afford.

For that reason, I recently proposed something radical in my region.

We in the City of Plattsburgh have long coveted our water resource. In fact, our water supply is so abundant that it could meet all the needs of various nearby towns, including their expected growth for the next few generations, and still not tax its capacity.

We’ve even offered to share our water with the others, not at some sort of prohibitive fee, but at a rate guaranteed to be cheaper than their cost of providing water themselves.

We are also open to discussion of a water authority that is shared by all who are willing to have faith that various governments can work together to solve problems and minimize taxes and rates.

So far, we’ve no takers, but I remain hopeful.

I understand the reality of municipal politics. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I’m sure the City would be equally willing to instead buy long term water at an equally low cost from another municipality.

Either way, taxpayers save when leaders work together to share services.