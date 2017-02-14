Guest Viewpoint: The moral dimensions of hatred of Islam

At the suggestion of a friend, I recently viewed a video on YouTube — “Three Stages of Jihad: Stealth, Defensive, Offensive” — produced by Answering Muslims: The Islamoblog of Acts 17 Apologetics.

In the video, the speaker proof-texts the Qur’an in great detail on the way to characterizing Muslim jihad as a deadly threat evolving in three stages through Muslim history, belief and theology. The carefully constructed video and website are therefore well worth a look, I think, if only for a better understanding of the clash of Muslim and Christian fundamentalisms that thrive on moral certitude and the demonization of the other.

However, the video at the same time begs a lot of questions about purpose, audience and the exclusion of contradictory evidence as follows:

1. According to a survey by the Pew Trust that comparatively sampled all Muslims across the world and asking the same questions to an equivalent sample of Americans, only 15 percent of Muslims are radical ideologues, who in their religious practice, are in fact less devout than their peaceful co-religionists. (The survey results are detailed in the book “Who Speaks for Islam?”)

ISIS and its 30,000 members represent a miniscule 0.0018 percent of 1.7 billion Muslims worldwide and are condemned by other Muslims otherwise living peacefully throughout the Middle East and across the world.

2. Like the Qur’an, the Hebrew Bible (the Christian Old Testament) is replete with tribal violence, demonization of enemies and religious triumphalism, including the genocidal eradication of other tribes “down to the last animal.”

Following the video’s lead, does this evidence then confirm the current intention of Judaism or Christianity to declare a similar holy war in their religious ideologies and politics? Likewise, does the U.S. invasion in Iraq, which killed 200,000 around an ideology of anti-terrorism against the invented presence of weapons of mass destruction, qualify as a Western jihad?

And though in fact Islam recognizes Abraham, Moses and Jesus among its prophets, there are always the Crusades and the Inquisition if you’re out to paint Christianity with the same hateful brush or the sectarian violence in Sri Lanka between Buddhists and Hindus if you’re heading East.

3. The video is also unsparing in its condemnation of allegedly deluded misbelievers, including a hapless President Obama, whose apparently naïve tolerance repeatedly serves as a straw man for the speaker’s polemic. (Why not President George Bush instead, who on the occasion of 9/11 warned the country against blaming all Muslims for the violence of a few?)

Likewise targeted are peaceful “Muslims friends” in the United States who don’t understand Islam as the speaker thinks they should. Suspect, too, is anyone who really believes that most Muslims want peace and security in their national and family lives like the rest of us, apparently including those working across religious divisions to find a peaceful common ground as well as the non-profit NGOs (Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, United Nations humanitarian relief and peacekeeping missions, Red Cross and others) putting their own workers’ lives at risk to reach out to victims and refugees. (In this country, the New York City Police Department includes 900 Muslim-American officers.)

And so this insistent bigotry is in fact dead wrong, not least in its failure to recognize and address the complex political implications of the persistent, sectarian tension between Shiite and Sunni Muslims within Islam that fuels the ISIS conflagration and much of the other conflict in the Middle East.

And, at the same time, it misses the critical point, apparently lost on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Congressional boosters, that the Shiite Iran they so love to hate — together with Iraqis, Kurds, and Turks (with Israel conspicuously absent) — is currently supporting Shia militias on the ground and in harm’s way in the fight against ISIS.

4. Missing here, too, is a critical and active moral imagination that might factor into the jihadist equation the oppressions of colonialism; persistent tribal conflicts; mass combatant and non-combatant fatalities in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere; cruel inequities in the lives of the rich and poor; diminishing food resources; military invasions of otherwise sovereign nations; competition to control oil or other wealth; CIA torture of suspected Islamic enemies and rectal feeding of others confined in concrete cages at Guantánamo Bay; and, as Pope Francis recently noted, the expectation in France that a fundamentalism of free speech should allow the deliberate insult of another’s sacred symbology and belief but not the free religious expression of wearing Muslim clothing in public.

Certainly none of this justifies the horrific violence of a militaristic or jihadist response or precludes reasonable, carefully targeted military actions to end the killing and protect the innocent victims and refugees from ISIS and other cold-blooded aggressors.

But blindly returning hatred for hatred has repeatedly proved an equation that factors only into nihilism and despair while persistent acts of non-violent negotiation and mutual aid can instead move exponentially toward peace. Likewise, and proof-texting the New Testament in this direction, Hebrews 10 urges us to “consider how to provoke one another to love and good deeds, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another...”

(Speaking as a Muslim to this point, editorialist Mustafa Akyol notes that the Qur’an itself urges believers “when you hear God’s revelation disbelieved and mocked, do not sit with them until they enter into some other discourse.” And in this way, “The power of any faith comes not from the its coercion of critics and dissenters. It comes from the moral integrity and the intellectual strength of its believers.”)

And so as I viewed the YouTube video I’ve referenced above, I felt a yawning void in trying to imagine what the speaker was really trying to say while piling up references in a Qur’an that can, indeed, in places read as violent as it does generous and peaceful in others, although as often without a causal connection to actual religious behavior in past or current history. (Ironically, the text and tone of what the speaker shares on YouTube very closely mimic the scripture he derides.) And so, all sputtering hostility aside, why not just vouchsafe that you feel you can never trust Islam; that the insular jihad, phase by phase, is out to get us all; and that anyone who tells you differently, including the many millions of Muslims who do not choose violence, are in fact wolves in sheep’s clothing? (All these things considered, I’m thinking it’s probably better, at least for me, just to change the channel on this one.)

Meanwhile, sectarian or interventionist conflicts in the Middle East have so far displaced nearly 11 million refugees fleeing for their lives from Syria and elsewhere, some to refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey and others along a dangerous and too often deadly exodus through Turkey, Greece, Hungary and on to Europe and Scandinavia, where they are sometimes excluded and feared as unwanted or even dangerous aliens and other times — as in Canada — greeted instead as homeless refugees desperate for even basic life necessities and safe harbors for themselves and their families.

Sadly, our own country seems to have once again — as in our initial exclusion of Indochinese refugees from our war in Vietnam and of others more recently fleeing for their lives from violence in South American nations through Mexico — chosen the first of these alternatives, with several 2016 presidential candidates quick to stigmatize Mexican immigrants as job-stealing outlaws (though their crime rate is in fact lower than that of native-born Americans) and Middle Eastern refugees as undercover terrorists (again, contradicted by the data and ignoring extensive vetting of refugees prior to their emigration) Alarmed by this imaginary moral panic, we instead, along with Israel and Hungary, look to hunker down behind actual or proposed walls stretching all along our borders. (In 2015 the United States admitted 10,000 Syrian refugees; Canada, 50,000, and Germany, over 1 million.)

Likewise, and as I write this, more than half of U.S. governors have announced that they will not allow Middle Eastern refugees to settle in their states (though only the federal government can determine this policy) while Republican President Donald Trump postures that he would remove all undocumented Mexican immigrants from the country (this could not be accomplished without eliminating a Constitutional amendment that confers citizenship on immigrant children born in this country).

Trump’s plan would create a new group of 11 million Mexican refugees equal to the number who have so far migrated from the Middle East, even while his and others’ unconstitutional suggestions to admit only non-Muslim immigrants add the stench of bigotry to the stale breath of nativism.

At the same time, our own country — where one in six schoolchildren go to school hungry, one in eight children are homeless, one in four families turn to food shelves at least once a month, gun violence by both citizens and police is a persistent death threat, meager minimum wages leave many workers trapped in poverty, and more citizens are incarcerated than in any other country worldwide — may understandably not seem as welcoming as other places for refugees desperate to live through their worst of times without insults to their deeply held religious beliefs or diminishment of their substantial professional skills and work ethics.

Bearing all this in mind, and going back again to the Bible, wouldn’t it reinforce the best instincts in our universal human nature to listen with open minds and hopeful spirits to the prophet Jeremiah comforting a refugee Israel: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope”? Or to more often recall Jesus’ imperative (in three of the four gospels) to “suffer the little children to come unto me and forbid them not?”

And then, in that welcoming embrace and looking deeply into the eyes of others’ children as cherished as our own, find the faces of all our Gods beckoning us not to look away in fear and hatred.

Robert Harsh is a graduate of Princeton University and Union Theological Seminary and has worked as associate editor of Christianity and Crisis magazine. In 2015, he served as a convener of three book discussion groups in the Muslim Journeys program co-sponsored by the American Library Association, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Clinton-Essex-Franklin [New York] Counties Library System.