Guest viewpoint: Where are you Christmas?

Last week, I spent three hours filling out cards for my coworkers, each one containing a different handwritten message.

My hand felt numb and what else to say became scarce after card number 40. I didn’t give up and filled out 20 more.

Earlier this week, I handed out those cards personally.

I know a majority of them will end up in the garbage and a few will wind up on a refrigerator.

But that doesn’t matter.

Christmas isn’t about recognition or getting something back in return.

Christmas is about giving, caring about someone enough to think about them during this time of joy and love.

These gestures don’t have to be big or cost money. They just need to come from the heart.

I’ve noticed that people today are caught up more in the price tag than the gift itself.

Adults spend hundreds of dollars to try to shower people in gifts and expect even more in return.

Kids demand their parents for video games and tablets. Santa’s toys are becoming obsolete.

When I was younger, my grandfather used to give me $100 to buy Christmas presents for my fairly large family of 10.

My grandfather used to always tell me, “It’s not about the cost of each gift, but the thought you put behind it.”

I remember buying my grandfather’s favorite candy: peach blossoms. Each large bag cost $2 and only lasted him one night, but he loved every bite.

I made handmade coupons for my mom for a free car washing or dinner. She still enjoys getting them every year.

Everything I give comes from the heart and that’s what Christmas is all about:

Love.

Try not to forget that this holiday season.

Merry Christmas, everyone!