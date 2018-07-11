Guns and the governor

To the editor:

Perhaps the reason for the deletion of pro-gun posts from the Gov. Scott’s Facebook page is that he’s embarrassed for being duped into signing the most worthless and unenforceable gun laws ever to see the light of day rather than implementing school security measures.

Unfortunately, he’s one of many that the advocates of gun control have managed to dupe since the first school shooting. In one of their few successes these people have been able to misdirect attention from school security to gun control and as a direct result after more than 30 years there has not been a single measure put in place that makes schools safer.

No access control, no metal detectors, no armed security, no site hardening, none of the things that would prevent these acts of barbarism. If these things had been done after the first shooting most if not all of the children who’ve died might be alive today.

Maybe it’s finally time to ignore the “banners” and do something real to protect the children.

John Sullivan, Brandon