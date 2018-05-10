Guns are used for protection against intruders

To the Editor:

Thank you to Mr. Mount for reading and responding to my letter to the editor.

You didn’t mention the lack of response from authorities in the school shootings.

Why not?

Now that you have said you are a gun owner, and I hope an NRA member, you must know the different actions between a high power automatic assault rifle and a semiautomatic, lower power civilian rifle, as well as a bolt action rifle.

If you do, then you are much better educated on the subject then most of those demanding the Second Amendment repeal and confiscation of all guns.

Also, now that you are admitting to being a gun owner, be prepared to be assaulted and accused of being responsible for all deaths with guns.

You will be charged with having blood on your hands, not caring about children, and even being a murderer. These are some of the charges being laid at the feet of law-abiding NRA members. All four million of them.

So far as protection against intruders and other threats, you won’t find these stories in the mainstream newspapers.

A recent study found that the use, or threat of use of a gun, has been used over two million times in the last couple of years to protect oneself against assault.

Every month, the NRA magazines have verifiable reports where people have protected themselves or others with a gun. It does happen!

Edward Binder,

Athol