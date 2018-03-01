Guns didn’t change — our culture did

To the Editor:

After one of the recent shootings, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich had this to say:

“I can tell you, folks, I carried a gun all my life. I hunted, I shot. My friends and I — it’s hunting season back home. When I was in high school, every one of those rigs in the high school parking lot had a gun in the gun rack. Why? We went hunting on the way home. None of those guns ever walked into school, none of those guns ever shot anybody.”

He continued: “What’s the difference? Did the gun change or did you, as a society, change? I’ll give odds it was you as a society. Because you started to glorify cultures of violence. You glorified the gang culture, you glorified games that actually give you points for raping and killing people. The gun didn’t change. We changed!”

He hit the nail on the head. We make all kinds of excuses for rap songs that glorify rape and killing.

“Black Lives Matter” chants about killing cops and the media just smiles.

Actors talk about killing the president and what does the media do? Nothing, when they should condemn anyone who advocates violence.

Antifa destroys property and beats up people. But that’s okay because the people were Trump supporters.

These things and more are condoned and we wonder why kids shoot up schools.

Raynard Corrow

Indian Lake